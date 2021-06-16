About six months after COVID-19 vaccines started rolling out in Washington, King County has reached the 70% vaccination threshold, triggering a two-week countdown until the county’s mask mandate is rescinded. The state, however, won’t fully reopen until the end of June or when 70% of residents 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes first.
EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists
The European Union is recommending that its 27 member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States.
EU members agreed Wednesday to add the U.S. to the list of countries for which they should gradually remove restrictions on non-essential travel. The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the bloc.
The recommendation is non-binding, and national governments have authority to require test results or vaccination records and to set other entry conditions.
The EU has no unified COVID-19 tourism or border policy, but has been working for months on a joint digital travel certificate for those vaccinated, freshly tested, or recently recovered from the virus.
A poker-night superspreader infected 10% of a Washington town. What happened next showed the vaccine divide is only getting wider, columnist Danny Westneat writes as he looks at the state's most and least vaccinated places.