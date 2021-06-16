By
 

About six months after COVID-19 vaccines started rolling out in Washington, King County has reached the 70% vaccination threshold, triggering a two-week countdown until the county’s mask mandate is rescinded. The state, however, won’t fully reopen until the end of June or when 70% of residents 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes first.

Still, some concerns remain, particularly surrounding the highly transmissible delta variant in the state, which continues to slowly spread in Washington

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists

FILE – In this Friday, June 4, 2021 file photo, tourists throw their coins into the Trevi fountain as a wish to come back to the eternal city, in downtown Rome. The European Union is recommending that member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. EU members agreed Wednesday, June 16, 2021 to add the U.S. to the list of countries in whose cases restrictions on non-essential travel should be lifted. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
The European Union is recommending that its 27 member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States.

EU members agreed Wednesday to add the U.S. to the list of countries for which they should gradually remove restrictions on non-essential travel. The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the bloc.

The recommendation is non-binding, and national governments have authority to require test results or vaccination records and to set other entry conditions.

The EU has no unified COVID-19 tourism or border policy, but has been working for months on a joint digital travel certificate for those vaccinated, freshly tested, or recently recovered from the virus.

—The Associated Press
Catch up on the past 24 hours

A highly transmissible coronavirus variant is spreading in Washington, and UW virologists are worried.

King County's mask mandate is ending in two weeks, now that residents have hit a key vaccination threshold. This will happen around the time the state fully reopens, one of the last five in the nation to do so.

A poker-night superspreader infected 10% of a Washington town. What happened next showed the vaccine divide is only getting wider, columnist Danny Westneat writes as he looks at the state's most and least vaccinated places. 

A glimpse of Washington's possible future: Californians hugged, partied and grinned without masks yesterday as the state fully reopened. This isn't the first time it's tried, and the celebrations came just as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 equaled the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019. But reopening is safer this time around, many say.

Everyone’s going to Hawaii, but the resorts aren’t ready.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

