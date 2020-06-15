As Washington counties slowly begin to reopen, coronavirus infections are on the rise throughout the state, according to a new report from the Department of Health. State epidemiologists have seen large increases in Benton, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties.

COVID-19 cases are rising in nearly half of U.S. states. More than 2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., including more than 115,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Experts at top medical centers are questioning the accuracy of coronavirus tests being used in the United States and are calling for new studies to look into how well the virus is being detected here.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.

Related Resources to help you track the coronavirus pandemic and get through it more easily