As Washington counties slowly begin to reopen, coronavirus infections are on the rise throughout the state, according to a new report from the Department of Health. State epidemiologists have seen large increases in Benton, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties.

COVID-19 cases are rising in nearly half of U.S. states. More than 2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., including more than 115,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Experts at top medical centers are questioning the accuracy of coronavirus tests being used in the United States and are calling for new studies to look into how well the virus is being detected here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Live updates:

Rush to disinfect offices has some environmental health experts worried

Businesses across the U.S. have begun intensive COVID-19 disinfection regimens, exposing returning workers and consumers to some chemicals that are largely untested for human health, a development that’s alarming health and environmental safety experts.

The rush to disinfect is well-intended. Executives want to protect employees while abiding by guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (and to avoid liability).

But as offices are cleaned and sanitized more frequently, the use of toxic chemicals is “creating another problem for a whole group of people,” said Dr. Claudia Miller, an immunologist, allergist and co-author of Chemical Exposures: Low Levels and High Stakes.

Read the full story here.

—Bloomberg
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington health officials reported 296 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, after Gov. Jay Inslee warned that a new report shows “cases and deaths will soon increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at the current levels.” Tracking patients' contacts is vital to Inslee's reopening strategy, but his administration can’t tell you if it’s meeting its own goals for this. Read the Times Watchdog story.

Scientists are finding that how long a person feels COVID-19 symptoms varies, with some people remaining sick for months.

What does it cost to survive COVID-19? More than $1.1 million, the longest-hospitalized patient found when he opened his 181-page bill. Columnist Danny Westneat catches up with West Seattle's Michael Flor and the bizarre economics of American health care.

The first COVID-19 vaccines may not prevent you from getting the coronavirus. A knock-out blow against the virus is the ultimate goal, but a weaker punch may come first.

A bicycle boom: Fitness junkies, commuters fearful of public transit and families eager to get out are driving the biggest spike in bike sales in the U.S. since the oil crisis of the 1970s.

European countries reopened their borders today — but not to Americans just yet. And in Beijing, a new outbreak is underscoring the virus' continued threat. Track its spread around the world.

As poor countries fight the new coronavirus, they are unintentionally contributing to the spread of other diseases that are readily prevented by vaccines. A mutated strain of poliovirus has been reported in more than 30 countries, and measles is flaring around the globe. We're looking at “an epidemic in a few months’ time that will kill more children than COVID,” said Chibuzo Okonta, president of Doctors Without Borders in West and Central Africa.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

