As Washington counties slowly begin to reopen, coronavirus infections are on the rise throughout Washington, according to a new report from the state Department of Health. State epidemiologists have seen large increases in Benton, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties. Gov. Jay Inslee said the report shows that “cases and deaths will soon increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at the current levels.”

Experts at top medical centers are questioning the accuracy of coronavirus tests used in the United States, and are calling for new studies to find out.

As the virus started to spread, the Food and Drug Administration used emergency powers to approve quickly-devised tests, based on a small number of lab studies that showed they could detect the virus. But now, some experts want the FDA to demand better evidence of the tests’ accuracy so doctors know how many infections might be missed.

Meanwhile, fitness junkies, commuters fearful of public transit and families eager to get out are creating a boom in bicycle sales, which over the last two months saw their biggest spike in the U.S. since the oil crisis of the 1970s.

There have been more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 115,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Cases in nearly half of U.S. states are rising.

And, as poor countries around the world fight the coronavirus, they are unintentionally contributing to new spread of illness and death from other diseases that are readily prevented by vaccines. Diptheria in Pakistan, Bengladesj and Nepal, Cholera in South Sudan, Cameroon and Bangladesh. A mutated strain of poliovirus has been reported in more than 30 countries and measles is flaring around the globe.

The risk now is “an epidemic in a few months’ time that will kill more children than COVID,” said Chibuzo Okonta, president of Doctors Without Borders in West and Central Africa.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Washington health officials reported 296 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, after Gov. Jay Inslee warned that a new report shows “cases and deaths will soon increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at the current levels.” Tracking patients' contacts is vital to Inslee's reopening strategy, but his administration can’t tell you if it’s meeting its own goals for this. Read the Times Watchdog story.

Scientists are finding that how long a person feels COVID-19 symptoms varies, with some people remaining sick for months.

What does it cost to survive COVID-19? More than $1.1 million, the longest-hospitalized patient found when he opened his 181-page bill. Columnist Danny Westneat catches up with West Seattle's Michael Flor and the bizarre economics of American health care.

The first COVID-19 vaccines may not prevent you from getting the coronavirus. A knock-out blow against the virus is the ultimate goal, but a weaker punch may come first.

European countries reopened their borders today — but not to Americans just yet. And in Beijing, a new outbreak is underscoring the virus' continued threat. Track its spread around the world.

The rush to disinfect offices has environmental health experts worried.

