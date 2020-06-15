As Washington counties slowly begin to reopen, coronavirus infections are on the rise throughout Washington, according to a new report from the state Department of Health. State epidemiologists have seen large increases in Benton, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties. Gov. Jay Inslee said the report shows that “cases and deaths will soon increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at the current levels.”

Experts at top medical centers are questioning the accuracy of coronavirus tests used in the United States, and are calling for new studies to find out.

As the virus started to spread, the Food and Drug Administration used emergency powers to approve quickly-devised tests, based on a small number of lab studies that showed they could detect the virus. But now, some experts want the FDA to demand better evidence of the tests’ accuracy so doctors know how many infections might be missed.

Meanwhile, fitness junkies, commuters fearful of public transit and families eager to get out are creating a boom in bicycle sales, which over the last two months saw their biggest spike in the U.S. since the oil crisis of the 1970s.

There have been more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 115,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Cases in nearly half of U.S. states are rising.

And, as poor countries around the world fight the coronavirus, they are unintentionally contributing to new spread of illness and death from other diseases that are readily prevented by vaccines. Diptheria in Pakistan, Bengladesj and Nepal, Cholera in South Sudan, Cameroon and Bangladesh. A mutated strain of poliovirus has been reported in more than 30 countries and measles is flaring around the globe.

The risk now is “an epidemic in a few months’ time that will kill more children than COVID,” said Chibuzo Okonta, president of Doctors Without Borders in West and Central Africa.

