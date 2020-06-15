As Washington counties slowly begin to reopen, coronavirus infections are on the rise throughout the state, according to a new report from the Department of Health. State epidemiologists have seen large increases in Benton, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties.
COVID-19 cases are rising in nearly half of U.S. states. More than 2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., including more than 115,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.
Comfort food: One-pan chicken with mushrooms, bathed in white wine and family lore, is a braise for all seasons. Check out the recipe here.
—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Rush to disinfect offices has some environmental health experts worried
Businesses across the U.S. have begun intensive COVID-19 disinfection regimens, exposing returning workers and consumers to some chemicals that are largely untested for human health, a development that’s alarming health and environmental safety experts.
The rush to disinfect is well-intended. Executives want to protect employees while abiding by guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (and to avoid liability).
But as offices are cleaned and sanitized more frequently, the use of toxic chemicals is “creating another problem for a whole group of people,” said Dr. Claudia Miller, an immunologist, allergist and co-author of Chemical Exposures: Low Levels and High Stakes.
Washington health officials reported 296 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, after Gov. Jay Inslee warned that a new report shows “cases and deaths will soon increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at the current levels.” Tracking patients' contacts is vital to Inslee's reopening strategy, but his administration can’t tell you if it’s meeting its own goals for this. Read the Times Watchdog story.
As poor countries fight the new coronavirus,they are unintentionally contributing to the spread of other diseases that are readily prevented by vaccines. A mutated strain of poliovirus has been reported in more than 30 countries, and measles is flaring around the globe. We're looking at “an epidemic in a few months’ time that will kill more children than COVID,” said Chibuzo Okonta, president of Doctors Without Borders in West and Central Africa.