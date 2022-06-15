The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. rose last week, further highlighting the reality that virus risks remain despite the removal of safety measures, such as requiring travelers to show negative COVID-19 test results before entering the U.S.
Meanwhile, the mayor of a city in northeastern China apologized for the failure of his administration’s work amid widespread dissatisfaction over the heavy-handed approach to dealing with the pandemic.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Long-haul travelers are wary about the U.S. dropping COVID test requirements
SEOUL, South Korea — The travel industry applauded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to lift the COVID-19 testing requirement for people entering the United States, but some travelers were wary.
In Asia, where flights to the United States can stretch well beyond 12 hours, people with trips planned said they were worried they would be at greater risk of contracting COVID on planes.
Katharine Jones, a 24-year-old American graduate student in Taiwan, said that she was planning to pack a rapid testing kit for her flight from Taipei to San Francisco on Tuesday and test herself after arriving at the U.S. airport before she meets her family.
More people will travel for leisure without the worry that they might not be able to get home, said Marian Carroll, a spokesperson for the Four Seasons Resorts Bali. “Anything that gets rid of some of that uncertainty helps people feel a lot more comfortable booking,” she said.