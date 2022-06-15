The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. rose last week, further highlighting the reality that virus risks remain despite the removal of safety measures, such as requiring travelers to show negative COVID-19 test results before entering the U.S.

Meanwhile, the mayor of a city in northeastern China apologized for the failure of his administration’s work amid widespread dissatisfaction over the heavy-handed approach to dealing with the pandemic.

