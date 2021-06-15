By
 

As the COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000 in the United States, a racial gap appears to be emerging again, with Black Americans dying at higher rates than other groups.

Meanwhile, vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its COVID-19 shot was highly effective against the disease, potentially offering the world yet another weapon against the virus.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Beware of vaccine lottery scams. Fraudsters are contacting Washingtonians and impersonating lottery officials to extract personal information, state officials warn. The best way to protect yourself: Know how to tell a fake lottery call from a real one.

The White House will host a July 4 "independence from COVID" bash. The shindig will take place even though the U.S. is not expected to quite reach President Joe Biden's vaccination goal by then. See how Washington state is faring on vaccinations in the charts with today's live updates.

California, the first state to lock down, reopened almost fully today with no more capacity limits and far fewer mask rules. Residents are "learning how to be human again," some more shakily than others. The state is also giving away dream vacations, and its vaccine incentives appear to be working.

A Delta pilot confronted an apocalyptic scene as airlines slashed flights in March 2020 and he dropped off a plane for storage. Now, 435 days later, another pilot has discovered his "pandemic time capsule."

One side effect of the pandemic: The Girl Scouts have 15 million boxes of unsold cookies.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories