As the COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000 in the United States, a racial gap appears to be emerging again, with Black Americans dying at higher rates than other groups.

Meanwhile, vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its COVID-19 shot was highly effective against the disease, potentially offering the world yet another weapon against the virus.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.