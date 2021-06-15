We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
More evidence suggests COVID-19 was in US by Christmas 2019
A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the new coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials.
The analysis is not definitive, and some experts remain skeptical, but federal health officials are increasingly accepting a timeline in which small numbers of COVID-19 infections may have occurred in the U.S. before the world ever became aware of a dangerous new virus erupting in China.
The pandemic coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Officially, the first U.S. infection to be identified was a traveler — a Washington state man who returned from Wuhan on Jan. 15 and sought help at a clinic on Jan. 19.
But research since then has suggested a small number of infections occurred earlier.
Beware of vaccine lottery scams. Fraudsters are contacting Washingtonians and impersonating lottery officials to extract personal information, state officials warn. The best way to protect yourself: Know how to tell a fake lottery call from a real one.
The White House will host a July 4 "independence from COVID" bash.The shindig will take place even though the U.S. is not expected to quite reach President Joe Biden's vaccination goal by then. See how Washington state is faring on vaccinations in the charts with today's live updates.
A Delta pilot confronted an apocalyptic scene as airlines slashed flights in March 2020 and he dropped off a plane for storage. Now, 435 days later, another pilot has discovered his "pandemic time capsule."