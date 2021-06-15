We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Beware of vaccine lottery scams. Fraudsters are contacting Washingtonians and impersonating lottery officials to extract personal information, state officials warn. The best way to protect yourself: Know how to tell a fake lottery call from a real one.
The White House will host a July 4 "independence from COVID" bash.The shindig will take place even though the U.S. is not expected to quite reach President Joe Biden's vaccination goal by then. See how Washington state is faring on vaccinations in the charts with today's live updates.
A Delta pilot confronted an apocalyptic scene as airlines slashed flights in March 2020 and he dropped off a plane for storage. Now, 435 days later, another pilot has discovered his "pandemic time capsule."