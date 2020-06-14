As Washington counties slowly begin to reopen, coronavirus infections are on the rise throughout Washington, according to a new report from the state Department of Health. State epidemiologists have seen large increases in Benton, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties. Gov. Jay Inslee said the report shows that “cases and deaths will soon increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at the current levels.”

On Saturday, state health officials confirmed 367 new COVID-19 cases in Washington, along with nine deaths. Scientists are finding that the length of the novel coronavirus symptoms varies by person, with some people remaining sick for months.

Worldwide, Brazil now has the second highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, trailing only the U.S. China reported 57 new cases on Sunday, the most the country has had in two months, showing how the virus can return after coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday.