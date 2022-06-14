Health experts continue to warn that exposure to the COVID-19 does not mean one is completely protected from future infections.

Prior to the omicron variant, re-infections were quite rare, according to experts. But the virus has acquired several mutations raising the probability of somebody becoming infected again with a different variant or subvariant after recovering. Read here for health expert’s answers to the most common COVID-19 questions.

Meanwhile, a recent study found that ivermectin is not an effective COVID-19 treatment. The study details the largest clinical trials to date that test the anti-parasitic drug’s effectiveness as a treatment for the virus.

