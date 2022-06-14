Health experts continue to warn that exposure to the COVID-19 does not mean one is completely protected from future infections.
Prior to the omicron variant, re-infections were quite rare, according to experts. But the virus has acquired several mutations raising the probability of somebody becoming infected again with a different variant or subvariant after recovering. Read here for health expert’s answers to the most common COVID-19 questions.
Why are so many people catching COVID for the first time now? Here’s what we know
Have you recently contracted COVID-19 for the first time during the pandemic? Those who have avoided the virus for more than two years may be disappointed to catch it during the current, relatively mild wave. But there are a variety of factors contributing to this unofficial, anecdotal trend.
Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease specialist at The University of Kansas Health System, spoke with The Star about these so-called COVID “first-timers” and what we can all do to stay safe.
“I’ve heard more and more anecdotes of people who survived two years without having been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and now they are getting infected,” he said in a news briefing.
Hawkinson said there is likely a combination of factors to blame. Here are a few he listed:
• Many people are relaxing their mask-wearing and social distancing habits.
• Vaccinated or previously infected people may have the virus but be asymptomatic, causing them to spread it to others without knowing.
• Recent subvariants of the omicron strain, including BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5, may be better at evading the immune system’s antibodies than previous variants.
• The arrival of summer has led to more travel and social gatherings where the virus can be spread.