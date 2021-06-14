As COVID-19 cases continue to decline nationally, some experts warn that regions with low vaccination rates could face another upswing in cases. One reason for the current decline is that people who contracted the disease have developed natural immunity, but their protection may be waning, the Associated Press reported Sunday. Without widespread vaccinations in vulnerable states, the disease could make new inroads.

Here in King County, where more than 75% of people age 16 and older have started vaccinations, library officials announced that all of 50 branches of the King County Library System will be open for in-person visits by July 13.

