As COVID-19 cases continue to decline nationally, some experts warn that regions with low vaccination rates could face another upswing in cases. One reason for the current decline is that people who contracted the disease have developed natural immunity, but their protection may be waning, the Associated Press reported Sunday. Without widespread vaccinations in vulnerable states, the disease could make new inroads.
Here in King County, where more than 75% of people age 16 and older have started vaccinations, library officials announced that all of 50 branches of the King County Library System will be open for in-person visits by July 13.
Where you can fly nonstop from Seattle: Now that the State Department has updated its COVID-19 travel advisories, we’ve compiled a list of the 16 international destinations that travelers can get to directly. But hold on: "Can" doesn't mean "should," and it doesn't apply to everyone. Our guide includes essential information about the rules and the virus risk levels for each place. And speaking of travel, Americans will soon be able to return to Ireland.
The Novavax vaccine was highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected against variants in a large study in the U.S. and Mexico, the company said today. This shot is expected to play a key role in low-income countries.
Book lovers, rejoice: Libraries across the Puget Sound area are reopening more branches. Here's what we know.
No one pandemics like Seattle. It's the most vaccinated city, and before that it was the big city with the least COVID-19 cases and deaths, even though it started out as the epicenter. Columnist Danny Westneat looks at whether it's all a fluke — or perhaps there's something about us that made us born to do this.
One family is making up for lost time in a big way now that vaccines have arrived. They gathered recently to party their way through a dozen birthdays, an Easter egg hunt, a toast to a new year … and more. Enjoy the photos.