While people continue to protest over the death of George Floyd and against systemic racism, state and local health officials are making new decisions on whether or not to use tear gas and pepper spray during the coronavirus pandemic. After hearing concerns that using tear gas could increase chances of COVID-19 spreading, the Washington State Patrol on Friday announced they won’t be using the crowd dispersal method on demonstrators during the outbreak.

Federal health officials are also thinking about ways to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus, and on Friday strongly encouraged organizers of large gatherings that involve shouting, chanting or singing to use cloth face coverings.

Meanwhile, in Washington, counties continue to slowly reopen through Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan. Here’s what it’s like to visit a King County restaurant in its modified Phase 1 of reopening. As potential customers wrestle with whether that’s a good idea, the County’s head of food safety shares his three-pronged approach to staying safe(r) if you go — and doing your part to keep others from risk.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

