Meanwhile, in Washington, counties continue to slowly reopen through Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan. Here’s what it’s like to visit a King County restaurant in its modified Phase 1 of reopening. As potential customers wrestle with whether that’s a good idea, the County’s head of food safety shares his three-pronged approach to staying safe(r) if you go — and doing your part to keep others from risk.
Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.
Florida fired its coronavirus data scientist. Now she's publishing the statistics on her own.
Last month, Florida fired the scientist was running its coronavirus dashboard providing information about the virus's spread to citizens after she says they asked her to fudge the data.
So now, Rebekah Jones has started her own site to provide the information she says the state wanted her to suppress.
Jones was shown the door by her managers last month after she refused to comply with requests she felt were unethical. Managers asked her to resign, but she refused. She she was fired.
A few weeks later, she's found a way to present the state's coronavirus data exactly the way she wants it: She created a dashboard of her own.
"I wanted to build an application that delivered data and helped people get tested and helped them get resources that they need from their community," Jones, 30, said of the site that launched Thursday. "And that's what I ended up building with this new dashboard."
White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx praised Florida's official coronavirus dashboard in April as a beacon of transparency. But Jones said the site undercounts the state's infection total and overcounts the number of people tested - facts that bolstered officials' decision to start loosening restrictions on the economy in early May, when the state had not met federal guidelines for reopening.
The competing opinions about how to frame Florida's data underscore the importance of access to accurate information about the virus's spread as the state continues to lift restrictions on public life. Among other data-related controversies, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, came under heavy scrutiny after Jones first alleged publicly that the health department was manipulating statistics to support his desire to reopen.
In a previous statement, a spokeswoman for the governor said Jones "exhibited a repeated course of insubordination during her time with the Department, including her unilateral decisions to modify the Department's COVID-19 dashboard without input or approval from the epidemiological team or her supervisors."
Jones's allegations about other managers' requests are serious. She claimed that they asked her to delete data showing that some residents tested positive for the coronavirus in January, even though DeSantis assured residents in March that there was no evidence of community spread. Jones also alleged that she was asked to manually change numbers to wrongly make counties appear to have met metrics for reopening.
Scientists say that for some sufferers of COVID-19, the symptoms can rage on for months
Scientists studying the novel coronavirus are finding its symptoms not only can vary from person to person, but the amount of time a person can stay sick can extend for week or even months.
A Washington Post story focuses on a woman named Melanie Montano, who got sick in March with a tightness in her chest and chills and a fever. She said it was "as if I woke up in a totally different body.”
Over the following weeks, the 32-year-old Montano developed a fever, cough, stomach problems, and lost her sense of taste and smell like other who have taken ill from COVID-19. However, unlike most sufferers, her symptoms never went away. She says they kept coming and going in waves like a roller coaster that has kept her bed-bound for 78 days straight — through school shutdowns, shelter-in-place orders, protests over those restrictions, and now, state reopenings.
Those infected with the coronavirus are urged to self-quarantine for 14 days, partly based on the idea that symptoms usually last about that long. While the majority of people with mild illness recover completely in that time, doctors say they’re seeing a small percentage like Montano who remain sick for many weeks, or even months.
But with so little known about the virus, they’re unsure whether those symptoms suggest it is still alive in the body and creating continued havoc, or whether it has come and gone, leaving a lingering immune or inflammatory response that makes people continue to feel sick.
“The bottom line is we just don’t know,” said Adam Lauring, an infectious- diseases physician at the University of Michigan. Read the whole story here.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?
Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.