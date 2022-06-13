New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday ended the mask mandate for 2- to 4-year-olds who attend day care and preschool because the city is past the peak of its latest wave of coronavirus cases. The toddler mask mandate has been a subject of great contention in New York City as one of the last pandemic mandates the mayor left in place.
So far, COVID-19 booster doses have not been terribly popular among kids ages 5 to 11. Boosters can only be given to those who are at least five months past their last regular dose. The FDA approved boosters for kids ages 5 to 11 on May 19.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
New study is first to document likely cat-to-human virus transmission
A veterinarian in Thailand likely contracted the coronavirus from an infected pet cat last year, researchers concluded in a new study. It is the first documented case of suspected cat-to-human transmission, although experts stress that the risk of cats infecting humans with the virus remains low overall.
One of the cat’s two owners, who both had COVID-19, probably passed the virus to the cat, which then sneezed in the veterinarian’s face, according to the paper, which was written by scientists at Thailand’s Prince of Songkla University. Genomic sequencing confirmed that the cat and all three people were infected with an identical version of the virus, which was not widespread in the local population at the time.
Cats are far more likely to catch the virus from people than to transmit it to them, scientists say. But the case is a reminder that people who are infected with the virus should take precautions around their pets — and that veterinarians and shelter workers who may come into contact with infected animals should do the same, said Dr. Scott Weese, an infectious diseases veterinarian at the University of Guelph in Ontario.
“When things become human diseases, we too often forget everything else,” he said. “I think it’s important for us to recognize this virus still can move between species.”
Virus cluster at nightclub sets off new Beijing clampdown
China’s capital has put school back online in one of its major districts amid a new COVID-19 outbreak linked to a nightclub, while life has yet to return to normal in Shanghai despite the lifting of a more than two-month-long lockdown.
China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” policy requiring mass testing, quarantines and the sequestering of anyone who has come into contact with an infected person in concentrated locations where hygiene is generally poor.
A total of 228 cases have been linked to the Heaven Supermarket club in the downtown Workers Stadium nightlife area after an infected person visited there Thursday. Of those, 180 were customers, four were staff and 44 were people with whom customers had later contact.
The entire area, along with the adjacent Sanlitun shopping and dining complex, was shut down until further notice.