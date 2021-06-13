Many states in the country are dropping or relaxing their pandemic restrictions, but the number of unemployed Americans hasn’t yet shifted in the way some had anticipated.
Compared with pre-pandemic employment levels, the economy is still down more than 7.5 million jobs, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Food service and manufacturing businesses say they are struggling to recruit workers to low-wage positions, causing some to up their pay scales.
Meanwhile, from the U.K. to Russia, politicians are imposing new reopening restrictions or keeping old ones in place as the global struggle to reach herd immunity and distribute vaccines where needed continues.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
G-7 leaders pledge 1 billion coronavirus vaccines for poorer nations
Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Sunday pledged more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowed to help developing countries grow their economies while fighting climate change and agreed to challenge China’s “non-market economic practices” and call out Beijing for rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
Speaking at the end of a G-7 leaders’ summit in southwest England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the “fantastic degree of harmony” among the reenergized group, which met in person for the first time in two years.
The leaders wanted to show that international cooperation is back after the upheavals caused by the pandemic and the unpredictability of former U.S. President Donald Trump. And they wanted to convey that the club of wealthy democracies — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — is a better friend to poorer nations than authoritarian rivals such as China.