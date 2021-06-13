Many states in the country are dropping or relaxing their pandemic restrictions, but the number of unemployed Americans hasn’t yet shifted in the way some had anticipated.
Compared with pre-pandemic employment levels, the economy is still down more than 7.5 million jobs, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Food service and manufacturing businesses say they are struggling to recruit workers to low-wage positions, causing some to up their pay scales.
Meanwhile, from the U.K. to Russia, politicians are imposing new reopening restrictions or keeping old ones in place as the global struggle to reach herd immunity and distribute vaccines where needed continues.
Kent vaccine clinic part of effort to reach diverse communities
“THIS IS GOING to be quick. Just take a deep breath.”
HealthPoint worker Bao-Yen Tran must have repeated those words dozens of times today. She is part of a team of health professionals administering a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a diverse crowd at Hillside Church in Kent. The five-hour clinic is an effort to bring the vaccine closer to the communities that are lagging behind in vaccination rates.
In the church’s large conference room, simple round tables and folding chairs are set up as vaccination stations. People come and go fast, and I watch as closely as I can to capture that lifesaving instant when shots get into arms.
It’s such a fleeting moment, yet the work that makes it possible is mind-boggling, from the scientific research and the human trials to ensure the safety of the vaccine, to the logistics of distribution and worldwide delivery.
—Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario
G-7 leaders pledge 1 billion coronavirus vaccines for poorer nations
Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Sunday pledged more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowed to help developing countries grow their economies while fighting climate change and agreed to challenge China’s “non-market economic practices” and call out Beijing for rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
Speaking at the end of a G-7 leaders’ summit in southwest England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the “fantastic degree of harmony” among the reenergized group, which met in person for the first time in two years.
The leaders wanted to show that international cooperation is back after the upheavals caused by the pandemic and the unpredictability of former U.S. President Donald Trump. And they wanted to convey that the club of wealthy democracies — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — is a better friend to poorer nations than authoritarian rivals such as China.