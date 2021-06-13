Many states in the country are dropping or relaxing their pandemic restrictions, but the number of unemployed Americans hasn’t yet shifted in the way some had anticipated.

Compared with pre-pandemic employment levels, the economy is still down more than 7.5 million jobs, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Food service and manufacturing businesses say they are struggling to recruit workers to low-wage positions, causing some to up their pay scales.

Meanwhile, from the U.K. to Russia, politicians are imposing new reopening restrictions or keeping old ones in place as the global struggle to reach herd immunity and distribute vaccines where needed continues.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.