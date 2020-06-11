Three counties remain in the first and most restrictive phase, and three others — including King County — are in a modified version of the first phase, which allows for some restrictions to lift.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.
No summer camp? Transform your back yard. Here are ideas for building a personal water park, running a ninja Olympics and more.
—Kris Higginson
The new dining out: It’s not the restaurant that’s the risk — it’s the other customers
Things seem nearly normal at Ivar’s Salmon House on Lake Union, until you look closely. Servers wear masks and surgical gloves. Seats are wiped down, in addition to tables. And where are all the people?
How Washington schools could look in the fall: Educators are raising concerns after Washington’s schools chief said he expects districts to return to in-person learning, as long as health guidelines allow that. The plan he laid out wouldn't be school as usual, though.
The state's coronavirus recovery plan could include new taxes on capital gains and big employers, under a proposal from Rep. Frank Chopp of Seattle. Here's where the money would go.
More than 100 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 on three American Seafoods vessels unloading fish in Bellingham. But the crew of a fourth vessel is worrying after the Seattle-based company opted not to test them.
