By

Coronavirus is still surging in the United States. Cases are rising in nearly half the states, according to an Associated Press analysis, a worrying trend that could worsen as people return to work and venture out during the summer. A concerning report from the University of Washington predicts the number of infections and deaths in the country could begin climbing again in September, marking the start of a second wave of the epidemic.

Meanwhile, Skamania County has been given approval to move to the third phase of Washington’s four-part reopening plan, according to the state Department of Health. But its neighbor, Cowlitz County, has postponed its application for Phase 3 due to an increase in cases. Now, 23 counties in the state are in the second phase and 10 are in the third phase.

Three counties remain in the first and most restrictive phase, and three others — including King County — are in a modified version of the first phase, which allows for some restrictions to lift.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Related

Resources to help you track the coronavirus pandemic and get through it more easily

Live updates:

Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home

Cherry tomatoes reliably ripen, even in a cool summer. (Courtesy Territorial Seed)
Cherry tomatoes reliably ripen, even in a cool summer. (Courtesy Territorial Seed)

Gardeners, don't let tomatoes intimidate you. It's not too late to plant and cultivate healthy, delicious ones.

How older adults can stay fit while staying home: A personal trainer who works with seniors has some lively tips to offer.​​​

No summer camp? Transform your back yard. Here are ideas for building a personal water park, running a ninja Olympics and more.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

The new dining out: It’s not the restaurant that’s the risk — it’s the other customers

Wearing gloves that are changed with every table seating, and armed with paper menus, Erica Bailiff works the hostess area at Ivar’s Salmon House on north Lake Union, which has reopened at reduced capacity due to the coronavirus, Wednesday. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Wearing gloves that are changed with every table seating, and armed with paper menus, Erica Bailiff works the hostess area at Ivar’s Salmon House on north Lake Union, which has reopened at reduced capacity due to the coronavirus, Wednesday. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)

Things seem nearly normal at Ivar’s Salmon House on Lake Union, until you look closely. Servers wear masks and surgical gloves. Seats are wiped down, in addition to tables. And where are all the people?

This is what it's like to visit a restaurant in King County's modified Phase 1 of reopening. As potential customers wrestle with whether that's a good idea, the County's head of food safety shares his three-pronged approach to staying safe(r) if you go — and doing your part to keep others from risk.

Here are more resources to help you navigate the pandemic, from COVID-19 testing locations to what you can (and can't) do in each county.

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Why are Washington state's coronavirus cases rising again? The answers depend on where you look, health officials say as some regions see big spikes. A UW model suggests a second wave of infections could start in September. Resurgences already have some leaders clamping down: Oregon has paused its reopening, and Washington's Cowlitz County hit the brakes, too.

How Washington schools could look in the fall: Educators are raising concerns after Washington’s schools chief said he expects districts to return to in-person learning, as long as health guidelines allow that. The plan he laid out wouldn't be school as usual, though.

King County Metro will cut bus service 15% from its pre-coronavirus era and start charging fares again. Here's how key routes will be affected.

The state's coronavirus recovery plan could include new taxes on capital gains and big employers, under a proposal from Rep. Frank Chopp of Seattle. Here's where the money would go.

More than 100 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 on three American Seafoods vessels unloading fish in Bellingham. But the crew of a fourth vessel is worrying after the Seattle-based company opted not to test them.

Homes are selling at a brisk clip as Western Washington’s economy reopens, our Coronavirus Economy daily chart shows.

—Kris Higginson

Coronavirus resources

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories