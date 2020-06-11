Coronavirus is still surging in the United States. Cases are rising in nearly half the states, according to an Associated Press analysis, a worrying trend that could worsen as people return to work and venture out during the summer. A concerning report from the University of Washington predicts the number of infections and deaths in the country could begin climbing again in September, marking the start of a second wave of the epidemic.

Meanwhile, Skamania County has been given approval to move to the third phase of Washington’s four-part reopening plan, according to the state Department of Health. But its neighbor, Cowlitz County, has postponed its application for Phase 3 due to an increase in cases. Now, 23 counties in the state are in the second phase and 10 are in the third phase.

Three counties remain in the first and most restrictive phase, and three others — including King County — are in a modified version of the first phase, which allows for some restrictions to lift.

