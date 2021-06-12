As vaccination rates continue to increase throughout the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidance to allow people who are fully vaccinated to be in outdoor transportation settings — including airports and train stations — without masks.

Meanwhile, the country is confronted with an ever-growing surplus of coronavirus vaccine, looming expiration dates and stubbornly lagging demand at a time when the developing world is clamoring for doses to stem a rise in infections.

