As vaccination rates continue to increase throughout the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidance to allow people who are fully vaccinated to be in outdoor transportation settings — including airports and train stations — without masks.

Meanwhile, the country is confronted with an ever-growing surplus of coronavirus vaccine, looming expiration dates and stubbornly lagging demand at a time when the developing world is clamoring for doses to stem a rise in infections.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

As virus cases wane, governors weigh ending emergency orders

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Gov. David Ige speaks to reporters in Honolulu after delivering his state of the state address at the Hawaii State Capitol. While governors across the country are ending all or most of their coronavirus restrictions, many of them are keeping their pandemic emergency orders in place. Those orders allow them to restrict public gatherings and businesses, mandate masks, sidestep normal purchasing rules, tap into federal money and deploy National Guard troops to administer vaccines. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)
New coronavirus infections and deaths in the U.S. are down dramatically from earlier highs, though more contagious variants are spreading. Most people are now are at least partially vaccinated, yet lingering hesitancy has slowed the pace and even caused some doses to go to waste.

So is the COVID-19 emergency over, or is it continuing?

That’s the question facing residents and business owners in many states as governors decide whether to end or extend emergency declarations that have allowed them to restrict public gatherings and businesses, mandate masks, sidestep normal purchasing rules and deploy National Guard troops to help administer vaccines.

In many states, those emergency declarations have been routinely extended by governors every few weeks or months since the pandemic began. But those decisions are getting harder to make — and the extensions harder to justify — as circumstances improve and state lawmakers press to restore a balance of power.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press
Between a pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests, 2020 changed the life trajectories of many college students

At age 30, James Innocent is leaving his career in the tech industry to pursue a master’s degree in psychology because he was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020 and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He’s photographed in Seattle May 8, 2021. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
As James Innocent watched a mob of thousands storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, he said he felt a “call to action” to do something different with his life. 

“It just made it very clear that I’m in a country that doesn’t want me here. Whether or not that’s how people feel, that was definitely the message that I felt,” said Innocent, who is biracial. “I think it really forced me to be like, ‘Do I want to be a cog in the machine right now? Do I want to continue doing this? Or do I at least try to make a difference?’”

Innocent said a career change had been on his mind for a while, but the culmination of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the Black Lives Matter movement and the Capitol insurrection pushed him past his breaking point. At age 30, he’s decided to leave his career as a project manager at a technology company and go back to school to earn his master’s degree in psychology. 

Read the full story here.

—Hannah Kanik, Special to The Seattle Times

The verdict is in: No one pandemics like Seattle

People wearing masks enter the Ballard Farmers Market on May 30 in Seattle. Despite being the first U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak last year, Seattle has ended up with the lowest case and death rates of any big U.S. city, save for Honolulu. Should we credit our strict adherence to public health guidelines, including masking and social distancing? (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
The long trial isn’t quite over yet, but one verdict is already in: Nobody knows how to pandemic like Seattle.

Whether it’s our rule-following nature, the demographics of the city, the Seattle “freeze,” our outdoorsiness, our tech culture, our wealth, or maybe just biological or geographic luck, it’s now apparent that something about Seattle made this place an almost perfect redoubt against a once-in-a-lifetime invader.

The news this past week that Seattle has become the “most vaccinated city” — the first of the 30 largest U.S. metros to reach 70% fully vaxxed — is just the capper to a curious 16-month odyssey. We started out as Ground Zero for an infectious disease outbreak, but then watched as it took off and slammed everywhere else much harder than it ever did here.

“It would not have been possible without our residents’ commitment to protecting themselves,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said this past week, about the vaccination news.

Was it something about us? I imagine people in other places also would like to protect themselves. But the story here really is an outlier, even extraordinary, and needs further study.

Read the full story here.

—Danny Westneat, The Seattle Times
Seattle Times staff & news services

