As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to increase worldwide,
hospitalizations in at least nine states — including Oregon — have been on the rise since Memorial Day. In California, Texas, North and South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah and Arizona, more patients have been under supervised care for COVID-19 infections since the holiday weekend, according to The Washington Post.
In Washington,
three more counties have been cleared to advance to new phases of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-part reopening plan, Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman announced Thursday.
King County remains in a modified Phase 1, which allows for
limited reopening of some businesses such as restaurants, hair salons and barber shops. Also in King County: Racism has been declared a public health crisis by public health director Patty Hayes, who noted that decades of systemic racism have adversely affected health outcomes for Black people and other people of color in the country.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday. Live updates:
State health officials confirmed 288 new COVID-19 cases as Washington yesterday cleared three counties to move into new phases of reopening. Hospitalizations are rising sharply in several states, including Oregon (you can track the virus' spread here and see Washington state hospitalization data here). This underscores a painful reality: The pandemic is not ending, it's surging.
Alaska Air will cut as many as 3,000 jobs as it struggles to bring passengers back. One glimpse of the daunting challenges airlines face: just how slowly travelers are returning to Sea-Tac Airport. And when they get where they're going, the hotel may look like a different world.
A Seattle program that lets participants swab their own noses at home to test for the coronavirus is back in operation and looking for volunteers, a month after being shut down by the FDA.
Thousands of Washingtonians care for loved ones with dementia. During the pandemic, some have never felt more alone. That includes Ania Maldowska-Leek, a Federal Way woman who cares for her husband: “There is really nowhere to escape.”
Many Americans are still losing their jobs even as businesses reopen, new figures out this morning show.
But the "Happiest Place on Earth" is reopening. Disneyland and California Adventure are aiming to swing their gates open next month, and Walt Disney World is back in action today.
Don't play sidewalk chicken. Here's a primer on sidewalk etiquette for social distancing, which can get tricky in our less-than-ideal spaces.
