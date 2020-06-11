As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to increase worldwide, hospitalizations in at least nine states — including Oregon — have been on the rise since Memorial Day. In California, Texas, North and South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah and Arizona, more patients have been under supervised care for COVID-19 infections since the holiday weekend, according to The Washington Post.

In Washington, three more counties have been cleared to advance to new phases of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-part reopening plan, Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman announced Thursday.

King County remains in a modified Phase 1, which allows for limited reopening of some businesses such as restaurants, hair salons and barber shops. Also in King County: Racism has been declared a public health crisis by public health director Patty Hayes, who noted that decades of systemic racism have adversely affected health outcomes for Black people and other people of color in the country.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.