Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.
Surgeons perform first known U.S. lung transplant for COVID-19 patient
A former COVID-19 patient has received a double-lung transplant, a surgery believed to be the first of its kind in the United States since the pandemic began, medical officials announced Thursday.
Northwestern Medicine in Chicago said the recipient, a woman in her 20s who would not have survived without the transplant, is in intensive care recovering from the operation and from two previous months on lung and heart assistance devices.
Ankit Bharat, chief of thoracic surgery and surgical director of Northwestern’s lung transplant program, said organ transplantation may become more frequent for victims of the most severe forms of COVID-19. The disease caused by the coronavirus most commonly attacks the respiratory system but also can damage kidneys, the heart, blood vessels and the neurological system.
“I certainly expect some of these patients will have such severe lung injury that they will not be able to carry on without transplant,” said Bharat, who performed the operation Friday. “This could serve as a lifesaving intervention.”
Resources to help you understand and navigate the pandemic
As we keep you apprised of the day’s developments and hold those in charge accountable for their response to this crisis, we’ve also been compiling resources to help you understand and navigate this changed world.
Thousands of Washingtonians care for loved ones with dementia. During the coronavirus pandemic, some have never felt more alone.
“There is really nowhere to escape,” Ania Maldowska-Leek says of caring for her husband, David, during the pandemic.
David has Alzheimer’s disease. Maldowska-Leek is one of the 350,000-plus unpaid family caregivers in Washington supporting a loved one with some form of dementia during a pandemic that is particularly dangerous for such people — typically in the 65-and-older age group, forgetful of masks and social-distance protocols.
Everyone has experienced the impacts of the coronavirus crisis in different ways — feelings of isolation, worries about finances and questions about the future among them. But the unique factors that surround caring for loved ones with cognitive decline are exacerbated, or contrasted by, the pandemic.
Those who work with people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia say they’ve seen burnout among caregivers after more than two months of Washington state’s stay-home order. Resources for respite, like adult day programs, are gone, and daily routines — people with memory loss are more likely to thrive with familiarity — are wiped out.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?
Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.