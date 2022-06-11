Food and Drug Administration scientists shared Friday that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and under is safe and effective. The vaccine could be authorized by the end of next week.

Meanwhile, false claims have been circulating that over 20,000 people in the U.S. have died from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, nine deaths in the U.S. have been linked to the vaccine.

