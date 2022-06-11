Food and Drug Administration scientists shared Friday that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and under is safe and effective. The vaccine could be authorized by the end of next week.
Meanwhile, false claims have been circulating that over 20,000 people in the U.S. have died from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, nine deaths in the U.S. have been linked to the vaccine.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
So far, COVID-19 booster uptake slow for kids age 5 to 11
So far, COVID-19 booster doses have not been terribly popular among kids ages 5 to 11.
According to the state vaccination reports, about 7.4% of booster-eligible San Diego County residents in that age bracket had received booster doses through Thursday, compared to 10.2% throughout California. The FDA approved boosters for kids age 5 to 11 on May 19.
Boosters can only be given to those who are at least five months past their last regular dose, meaning that only about 77,000 of the 138,000 in this range who are fully vaccinated are now far enough along to qualify for a boost.
Vaccination in the 5-to-11 age bracket has remained low since first doses were approved, with the county health department estimating that 44.5% of the 310,643 kids ages 5 to 11 living in San Diego County had received at least one dose through June 1. By comparison, about 79% of those age 12 to 29 have had at least one dose, the next-lowest demographic group, with the region’s overall vaccination number at 87%.
Dr. Mark Sawyer, an infectious disease specialist at San Diego’s Rady Children’s Hospital, said the reasons uptake among those of elementary school age has so far been slow comes down to a mix of factors. Overall, coronavirus has been producing milder illness in many since the Omicron variant first appeared in December, causing many parents to feel like the risk is low. And many are also, he said, concerned about reports of heart symptoms called myocarditis, even though that condition has been shown to appear most often in adolescent and young adult men. Read the full story.
Coronavirus infection during pregnancy linked to brain development problems in babies
Babies whose mothers were infected with the coronavirus during pregnancy may face a higher risk of brain development disorders such as autism and bipolar disorder, a new study that examined more than 7,500 births suggests.
The finding, published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open, adds to the urgency to get coronavirus transmission under control even though newer variants are less likely to cause severe cases of COVID-19.
Other viruses, such as influenza and measles, are thought to make babies more vulnerable to conditions such as autism, schizophrenia and depression if they are exposed in utero. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School wondered whether the same might be true about SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“There are more than a decade of studies that suggest viral infection during pregnancy might be associated with neurodevelopmental disorders, so there was reason to be concerned likewise with this virus,” said Dr. Roy Perlis, director of the Center for Quantitative Health at Massachusetts General Hospital and the study’s senior author.
Read the full story here.
