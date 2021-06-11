As many states implement vaccine incentive programs to encourage those who haven’t yet received shots, Washington state confirmed its first round of lottery winners — including a man who walked away with $250,000.

Meanwhile, world leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are meeting at their summit and are planning to share at least 1 billion coronavirus shots with struggling countries around the world.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.