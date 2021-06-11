We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
How COVID-19 is hitting Washington's youngest residents: The CDC's director is "deeply concerned" by rising hospitalization rates in teens nationwide, so we took a look at how Washington's numbers stack up when it comes to serious COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in youth. Our FAQ also explains when kids under 12 will be able to get vaccines.
Washington's first vaccine lottery winner got lucky twice,he explained as he claimed a $250,000 jackpot yesterday. Time is ticking as the lottery tries to reach the winners of smaller prizes, so check your voicemail.
The Washington State Fair in Puyallup will make a comeback in September after its first cancellation in nearly 80 years, and tickets for concerts with big-name headliners go on sale today. Organizers are providing a few other clues about what to expect.