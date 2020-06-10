For the past few weeks, the United States has been wrestling through tough conversations with itself about two pandemics: COVID-19 and systemic racism. Health care workers, particularly those of color, are emotionally and physically exhausted from living in the middle of both.

Many local and national initiatives, including one led by Beyoncé, have attempted to address the two issues simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday an extension of an emergency proclamation intended to protect workers at high risk of COVID-19 from losing their jobs or income.

The coronavirus is nowhere near finished with us, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned, even as more places ease measures meant to slow its spread.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.

