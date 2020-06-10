For the past few weeks, the United States has been wrestling through tough conversations with itself about two pandemics: COVID-19 and systemic racism. Health care workers, particularly those of color, are emotionally and physically exhausted from living in the middle of both.
WHO sends mixed messages on efficacy of masks adding to confusion
It’s an issue that’s been argued about for months, both by experts and by people strolling through parks all over the world: Can people who don’t feel sick spread the coronavirus, and if so should we all be wearing masks to stop it?
Even the World Health Organization can’t seem to get it straight. On Tuesday the U.N. health agency scrambled to explain seemingly contradictory comments it has made in recent days about the two related issues.
The confusion and mixed messages only makes controlling the pandemic that much more difficult, experts say.
On Friday, WHO changed its mask advice, recommending that people wear fabric masks if they could not maintain social distancing, if they were over age 60 or had underlying medical conditions. Part of the reasoning, WHO officials said, was to account for the possibility that transmission could occur from people who had the disease but weren’t yet symptomatic.
But when Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19 was asked about the frequency of this kind of transmission this week, she said “It still appears to be rare that asymptomatic individuals actually transmit onward.”
Virus pummels global economy, jobs – even without 2nd wave
The virus crisis has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century — and the pain is not over yet even if there is no second wave of infections, an international economic report warned Wednesday.
Hundreds of millions of people have lost their jobs, and the crisis is hitting the poor and young people the hardest, worsening inequalities, said the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in its latest analysis of global economic data.
“It is probably the most uncertain and dramatic outlook since the creation of the OECD,” Secretary General Angel Gurria said. “We cannot make projections as as we normally do.”
In the best-case scenario, if there is no second wave of infections, the agency forecast a global drop in economic output of 6% this year, and a rise of 2.8% next year.
If the coronavirus re-emerges later in the year, however, the global economy could shrink 7.6%, the OECD said.
“With or without a second outbreak, the consequences will be severe and long-lasting,” the report says.
State publishes data on COVID-19 cases and deaths at long-term care facilities
In Washington, 3,860 cases of COVID-19 are associated with long-term care facilities, including 690 deaths, according to data published Monday by the state Department of Health.
Long-term care facilities emerged early on as a deadly front of the pandemic as it hit the United States. But until now, no agency was tracking the number of cases in these facilities across the state, making the full scope of the crisis unclear.
Drive-through graduation
Class of 2020, welcome to your unexpected ending.
Graduates, families and schools have wrestled with how to preserve some vestiges of this rite of passage, minus all the hugging.
“If I’m being candid about it, I’ve cried a lot,” one student says.
"It isn't over yet,"Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in a wide-ranging talk to biotech executives. Although Fauci had known that an outbreak like this could occur, one aspect of the novel coronavirus has surprised him: “how rapidly it just took over the planet.”
The pandemic has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century — and the pain will remain if there's no second wave of infections, an international report warned today. Even its best-case scenario is grim.
One effect on the local economy: Seattle-area rents have stopped zooming up. In West Seattle, the added blow of the bridge closure has made things "absolutely bleak" for landlords. They're offering special deals and still not filling their units.
Major League Baseball is trying to stem its losses from the coronavirus shutdown. But as it negotiates with players, MLB is administering self-inflicted wounds from which it might never fully recover, sports columnist Larry Stone writes.
