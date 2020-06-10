For the past few weeks, the United States has been wrestling through tough conversations with itself about two pandemics: COVID-19 and systemic racism. Health care workers, particularly those of color, are emotionally and physically exhausted from living in the middle of both.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.
State publishes data on COVID-19 cases and deaths at long-term care facilities
In Washington, 3,860 cases of COVID-19 are associated with long-term care facilities, including 690 deaths, according to data published Monday by the state Department of Health.
Long-term care facilities emerged early on as a deadly front of the pandemic as it hit the United States. But until now, no agency was tracking the number of cases in these facilities across the state, making the full scope of the crisis unclear.
Drive-through graduation
Class of 2020, welcome to your unexpected ending.
Graduates, families and schools have wrestled with how to preserve some vestiges of this rite of passage, minus all the hugging.
“If I’m being candid about it, I’ve cried a lot,” one student says.
"It isn't over yet,"Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in a wide-ranging talk to biotech executives. Although Fauci had known that an outbreak like this could occur, one aspect of the novel coronavirus has surprised him: “how rapidly it just took over the planet.”
The pandemic has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century — and the pain will remain if there's no second wave of infections, an international report warned today. Even its best-case scenario is grim.
One effect on the local economy: Seattle-area rents have stopped zooming up. In West Seattle, the added blow of the bridge closure has made things "absolutely bleak" for landlords. They're offering special deals and still not filling their units.
Major League Baseball is trying to stem its losses from the coronavirus shutdown. But as it negotiates with players, MLB is administering self-inflicted wounds from which it might never fully recover, sports columnist Larry Stone writes.
