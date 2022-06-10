A study found that babies of people who became ill with COVID-19 while pregnant faced double the risk of a delayed speech or motor skills diagnosis by their first year.

The risk rose from 3% to 6% among the babies exposed to the virus while in the womb, according to the findings.

Meanwhile, federal regulators and their advisers on Wednesday closely reviewed Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest group of children in the U.S. The two vaccines are expected to be available to children younger than 5 June 21 following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

