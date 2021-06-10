By
 

Seattle on Thursday became the first major American city to reach its goal of fully vaccinating 70% of residents 12 and older, helping push Washington toward its overall vaccination goal as the state urges residents to enter into a vaccine prize lottery and potentially win thousands of dollars if they get their shots.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will unveil plans for the U.S. to donate 500 million vaccine doses around the globe over the next year, hoping to enlist other countries in the fight against the virus.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Vaccinated? Check your voicemail. Washington has already notified the winner of the jackpot in the first COVID-19 vaccine lottery, but officials are still leaving plenty of messages for winners of other prizes. Amid the initial confusion over who was entered into the lottery, state officials' math is offering hope that this is working the way it should.

Seattle's vaccination rate leads the nation, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced yesterday as the city hit a milestone. Gov. Jay Inslee, too, praised "an amazing moment in our state" and released a few more details on how the next reopening phase will work. But it's not time to drop all precautions yet, officials caution.

No, vaccines do not magnetize people. One doctor falsely testified to lawmakers that vaccinated people "can put a key on their forehead. It sticks." The video went viral.

Welcome back, tourists! Now work out the rules. Travelers to Europe may find themselves needing this guide to figure out who’s allowed into which country, how and when. And even then, this might not be the time to book your trip, Edmonds-based travel guru Rick Steves says.

Couples are racing to the altar in a vaccination-era wedding boom, and florists, caterers and dress shops can't keep up.

How to revive friendships disrupted by the pandemic: It can be an awkward struggle to interpret the distances of the past year. Relationship experts are offering their thoughts on reaching out with warm grace after the freeze.

