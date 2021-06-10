We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Vaccinated? Check your voicemail. Washington has already notified the winner of the jackpot in the first COVID-19 vaccine lottery, but officials are still leaving plenty of messages for winners of other prizes. Amid the initial confusion over who was entered into the lottery, state officials' math is offering hope that this is working the way it should.
No, vaccines do not magnetize people. One doctor falsely testified to lawmakers that vaccinated people "can put a key on their forehead. It sticks." The video went viral.
Welcome back, tourists! Now work out the rules. Travelers to Europe may find themselves needing this guide to figure out who’s allowed into which country, how and when. And even then, this might not be the time to book your trip, Edmonds-based travel guru Rick Steves says.