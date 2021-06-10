Seattle on Thursday became the first major American city to reach its goal of fully vaccinating 70% of residents 12 and older, helping push Washington toward its overall vaccination goal as the state urges residents to enter into a vaccine prize lottery and potentially win thousands of dollars if they get their shots.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will unveil plans for the U.S. to donate 500 million vaccine doses around the globe over the next year, hoping to enlist other countries in the fight against the virus.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.