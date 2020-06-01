After large protests sent people streaming into downtown Seattle over the weekend to demonstrate against racial injustice, experts and public-health officials are cautioning that the demonstrations, the first large gatherings since the pandemic was declared, could set back the region’s recovery from the novel coronavirus.

Many demonstrators wore face coverings, but crowds filled cityscapes that made social distancing all but impossible.

With the virus still coursing through the community, King County approached the weekend’s protests on precarious footing. The infection rate remained too high in recent weeks for King County to advance to the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan to reopen society, unlike most counties in the state.

King County, the state’s most populous county, has reported 8,092 total cases and 567 deaths, accounting for 50.7% of the state’s death toll as of the end of the day Saturday. State health officials confirmed 353 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Saturday, with no new deaths.

The update brings the state’s totals to 21,702 cases and 1,118 deaths, according the Department of Health’s (DOH) data dashboard.

So far, 360,899 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the state, per DOH. Of those, 6% have come back positive.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.