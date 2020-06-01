By

After large protests sent people streaming into downtown Seattle over the weekend to demonstrate against racial injustice, experts and public-health officials are cautioning that the demonstrations, the first large gatherings since the pandemic was declared, could set back the region’s recovery from the novel coronavirus.

Many demonstrators wore face coverings, but crowds filled cityscapes that made social distancing all but impossible.

With the virus still coursing through the community, King County approached the weekend’s protests on precarious footing. The infection rate remained too high in recent weeks for King County to advance to the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan to reopen society, unlike most counties in the state.

King County, the state’s most populous county, has reported 8,092 total cases and 567 deaths, accounting for 50.7% of the state’s death toll as of the end of the day Saturday. State health officials confirmed 353 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Saturday, with no new deaths.

The update brings the state’s totals to 21,702 cases and 1,118 deaths, according the Department of Health’s (DOH) data dashboard.

So far, 360,899 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the state, per DOH. Of those, 6% have come back positive.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.

Learn to draw a banana slug ... or an orca. As a Burke Museum artist offers virtual lessons on sketching Northwest wildlife, here are more fun things to keep your kids (or you!) busy this week.

One of the best podcasts of 2019 has no voice. "Walking" broadcasts its creator's solo walks on Bainbridge Island, and it couldn't be more appropriate in these times.

Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home order expires today, replaced by a new directive that's accelerating reopenings in parts of Washington. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of which slices of life might resume, and when.

“It was pretty frightening to see people packed together.” Public-health experts fear the crowded George Floyd protests could set back the Seattle area’s recovery from the pandemic.

Fred Hutch scientist Trevor Bedford sounded the alarm — and helped galvanize the public health response — when analysis of Washington's first two cases suggested the virus had been spreading silently here for weeks. But then the picture changed. Bedford talks about doing science at lightning speed, and how the fight is going.

Doctors are testing Microsoft's HoloLens goggles to reduce exposure to COVID-19 patients. Here's how that works.

As some coronavirus travel restrictions loosen, what will a safe trip look like? Pack seven COVID-19 essentials in your travel kit, and know how to tell if that hotel room is really clean.

