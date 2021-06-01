Half of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, but as the virus outlook in the U.S. begins to look up, many families are grabbling with new loss from this virus.

While nations around the globe are still waiting for vaccines weeks after the Biden administration promised to share millions of doses, in the U.S., mobile vaccine units head to tiny towns, strip clubs and marijuana dispensaries, to entice more people to get a shot.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.