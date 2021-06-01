While nations around the globe are still waiting for vaccines weeks after the Biden administration promised to share millions of doses, in the U.S., mobile vaccine units head to tiny towns, strip clubs and marijuana dispensaries, to entice more people to get a shot.
The masks aren't coming off for Michelle Geri Farris of Seattle and her children, Owen, 12, and Luke, 10. The boys, born with an immune disorder, are among an estimated 10 million Americans who may be vulnerable to the coronavirus even if they get a vaccine. One of the best ways to safeguard immunologically defenseless people like the Farris boys is for everyone else to get vaccinated, a top Seattle Cancer Care Alliance doctor explains. Until then, this is what life will look like.
Tourists have returned to Washington state, but some areas are recovering far more quickly than others. Destinations near Olympic National Park, for example, are seeing a 40% increase in demand from the summer before the pandemic. The upside for travelers: better deals in the places where hotels are strikingly empty.
One of those celebrations is Seattle Pride, which will be virtual again in 2021. But “it’s not going to be boring,” the executive director says. "This is going to be something you have to strap in for."
What Washington's schools could look like after the pandemic: "Kids need a whole lot more than academic content," state schools chief Chris Reykdal says. He's talking about how the past year's biggest take-aways will change the way educators move forward, from better supporting students' mental health to reframing how kids learn about racial justice.
The luckiest workers in America? Teenagers. This may be their most lucrative summer in years as companies try to go from hardly staffed to fully staffed in a giant hurry. And they're earning more than just fatter paychecks as employers try to lure applicants with signing bonuses and other special perks.
