Months into the United States’ coronavirus outbreak, testing is being ramped up, but the percentage of tests coming back positive is on the rise across nearly the entire country, hitting almost 27% in Arizona, 19% in Florida and 17% in South Carolina as of Wednesday. In Washington, 5.9% of all tests conducted in the state have been positive since testing began, and 5.3% have been positive in the past week.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to slice federal funding from schools if they do not reopen in the fall. Hours later, Vice President Mike Pence announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue new guidance on school openings.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

‘I couldn’t let her be alone’

As her mother lay in a Southern California hospital in early May, Elishia Breed was home in Oregon.

Because of the pandemic, it wasn’t safe to visit her mom, Patti Breed-Rabitoy, who had entered a hospital alone, days earlier, with a high fever and other symptoms that were confirmed to be caused by COVID-19.

So, Breed called for help giving her mother a final gift, separated by 800 miles but still together.

Read the full story here.

—JoNel Aleccia / Kaiser Health News
Quarantine Corner: Things to do while keeping your distance

Mask up and follow the koi at Kubota Garden for a natural respite from everyday stressors. (Colleen Stinchcombe / Special to The Seattle Times)
Fresh air can help so much. Here are six fun things to do outdoors in Seattle without needing a car.

Inundated by produce from your CSA box or garden? Try these tips to maximize that sometimes odd bounty.

—Kris Higginson

How 7 Seattle schools won $100,000 to help students' families

Callista Chen, incoming president of the Beacon Hill International School PTA, stands in front of the elementary school Wednesday. Chen helped a coalition of PTAs apply for funding from the Seattle Foundation to help families during the coronavirus pandemic. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
“We saw there was a need,” Beacon Hill International School PTA President Callista Chen says, so she helped a coalition of PTAs land funding from the Seattle Foundation to help families pay for rent, groceries and more amid the pandemic.

In an era when PTAs get criticized for giving wealthy schools an extra boost, this is very different: Relatively well-off schools are using their might to help those that have more students living in poverty.

One single mom who's already gotten help from a PTA says that without it, things would have been "disastrous."

Read the full story here.

—Dahlia Bazzaz

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington state confirmed 521 additional coronavirus infections yesterday, including 10 deaths. Here’s how to understand what the numbers mean about the virus’ spread.

The CDC will issue new guidance on school openings, Vice President Mike Pence said yesterday, hours after President Donald Trump criticized earlier recommendations and threatened to cut federal aid for districts that defy his demand to reopen in person. Can he do that? Well … kind of, possibly.

Will Americans pick schools … or bars? A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state and local officials to help kids get back to school safely by keeping high-risk spots like taverns and gyms closed.

While several restaurants were open on Alki Beach on Wednesday, Duke’s Seafood was closed by the health department because of a coronavirus outbreak among staff. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
The health department has shut down Duke’s Seafood on Alki Beach after a coronavirus outbreak. Two employees at Duke’s branches in Bellevue and Tacoma also tested positive, according to a source, and servers are sharing their concerns about management's actions.

Volunteers are needed for large coronavirus vaccine studies set to begin this month. The race for a vaccine will depend crucially on tens of thousands of volunteers, who can sign up now. And a hot debate is already taking place over which Americans should get the vaccine first.

Seattle-based Sur La Table has filed for bankruptcy and will close nearly half its kitchenware stores. It’s a similar story for Brooks Brothers, the 202-year-old brand that claims to have dressed all but four U.S. presidents.

Kolby Wanchuk from Sherwood Park, Alberta, hangs on in the saddle bronc competition at the Pro Rodeo Tour Finale in the 2019 edition of the Washington State Fair. The 2020 fair has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. (Alan Berner / Seattle Times)
The 120-year-old Washington State Fair in Puyallup has been canceled. But there will still be takeout fair food, a drive-in concert series and a movie night.

Do workers have a right to wear Black Lives Matter masks? Tensions are flaring as some companies say no, even as they declare support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Here are the legal issues involved. Meanwhile, retail workers are getting pulled into a growing culture war between those who mask up, and those who don't.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

