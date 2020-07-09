Months into the United States’ coronavirus outbreak, testing is being ramped up, but the percentage of tests coming back positive is on the rise across nearly the entire country, hitting almost 27% in Arizona, 19% in Florida and 17% in South Carolina as of Wednesday. In Washington, 5.9% of all tests conducted in the state have been positive since testing began, and 5.3% have been positive in the past week.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to slice federal funding from schools if they do not reopen in the fall. Hours later, Vice President Mike Pence announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue new guidance on school openings.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

