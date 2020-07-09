By
 

Months into the United States’ coronavirus outbreak, testing is being ramped up, but the percentage of tests coming back positive is on the rise across nearly the entire country, hitting almost 27% in Arizona, 19% in Florida and 17% in South Carolina as of Wednesday. In Washington, 5.9% of all tests conducted in the state have been positive since testing began, and 5.3% have been positive in the past week.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to slice federal funding from schools if they do not reopen in the fall. Hours later, Vice President Mike Pence announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue new guidance on school openings.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Washington state confirmed 521 additional cases yesterday, including 10 deaths. Here’s how to understand what the numbers mean about the virus’ spread.

The CDC will issue new guidance on school openings, Vice President Mike Pence said yesterday, hours after President Donald Trump criticized earlier recommendations and threatened to cut federal aid for districts that defy his demand to reopen in person. Can he do that? Well … kind of, possibly.

Will Americans pick schools … or bars? A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state and local officials to help kids get back to school safely by keeping high-risk spots like taverns and gyms closed.

The health department has shut down Duke’s Seafood on Alki Beach after a coronavirus outbreak. Two employees at Duke’s branches in Bellevue and Tacoma also tested positive, according to a source, and servers are sharing their concerns about management's actions.

Volunteers are needed for large coronavirus vaccine studies set to begin this month. The race for a vaccine will depend crucially on tens of thousands of volunteers, who can sign up now. And a hot debate is already taking place over which Americans should get the vaccine first.

Seattle-based Sur La Table has filed for bankruptcy and will close nearly half its kitchenware stores. It’s a similar story for Brooks Brothers, the 202-year-old brand that claims to have dressed all but four U.S. presidents.

The 120-year-old Washington State Fair in Puyallup has been canceled. But there will still be takeout fair food, a drive-in concert series and a movie night.

Do workers have a right to wear Black Lives Matter masks? Tensions are flaring as some companies say no, even as they declare support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Here are the legal issues involved. Meanwhile, retail workers are getting pulled into a growing culture war between those who mask up, and those who don't.

Elishia Breed didn't want her mother to die alone, as many COVID-19 patients must. This is how the Oregon woman called for help giving her mother a final gift, separated by 800 miles but still together.

—Kris Higginson
