A new, second-generation COVID-19 vaccine developed by UW Medicine researchers has been approved in South Korea. If the World Health Organization also approves the vaccine from the Seattle health care system for emergency use, it will become available to countries around the world.

Meanwhile, officials in Beijing, the Chinese capital, appear to have backed away from plans to enact a COVID-19 vaccinate mandate in certain public spaces, after pushback from residents.

