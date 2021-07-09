We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Fitbits detected lasting changes in people with COVID-19, according to a new study that provides insight into both the long-term effects of the virus and the potential of wearable devices as tools for tracking diseases.
Flying is a mess this summer as travelers come out of isolation. Learn from the horror stories of these six travelers, including one who resorted to asking “if there was any flight for any amount of money on any airline” that would get her to her destination — and the answer was no.