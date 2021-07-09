By
 

New laboratory research on the swiftly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus is highlighting the threats posed by viral mutations, adding urgency to calls to accelerate vaccination efforts across the world.

Meanwhile, Pfizer said Thursday it’s about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. Another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome virus mutant, the pharmaceutical company said.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Fitbits detected lasting changes in people with COVID-19, according to a new study that provides insight into both the long-term effects of the virus and the potential of wearable devices as tools for tracking diseases.

Pfizer is developing a new version of its vaccine to target the highly contagious delta variant, and its latest trial results add to the debate over whether booster shots will be needed. 

Flying is a mess this summer as travelers come out of isolation. Learn from the horror stories of these six travelers, including one who resorted to asking “if there was any flight for any amount of money on any airline” that would get her to her destination — and the answer was no.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories