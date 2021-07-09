New laboratory research on the swiftly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus is highlighting the threats posed by viral mutations, adding urgency to calls to accelerate vaccination efforts across the world.

Meanwhile, Pfizer said Thursday it’s about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. Another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome virus mutant, the pharmaceutical company said.

