COVID-19 and lasting erectile dysfunction: Here’s what we know
Can COVID-19 cause lasting erectile dysfunction?
This is now the topic of some discussion among doctors and health experts as they try to better understand the effects of the coronavirus. The problem has been observed in some patients, but experts agree more study is needed to form any conclusions.
Some men are coming into doctors’ offices saying erectile dysfunction has occurred following a COVID-19 infection, said Dr. Ryan Berglund, a urologist at the Cleveland Clinic. At the moment, there’s primarily anecdotal evidence, and “we don’t know the scale of the problem at this point.”
Berglund stressed that it had not been proved that COVID-19 causes erectile dysfunction.
Observational studies need to be done, he said, adding that a helpful one would be to study men in the same age group with similar health status to see if rates of erectile dysfunction differ depending on whether they have the coronavirus.
Fitbits detected lasting changes in people with COVID-19, according to a new study that provides insight into both the long-term effects of the virus and the potential of wearable devices as tools for tracking diseases.
Flying is a mess this summer as travelers come out of isolation. Learn from the horror stories of these six travelers, including one who resorted to asking “if there was any flight for any amount of money on any airline” that would get her to her destination — and the answer was no.