As of Tuesday, Washington businesses are required to turn away customers who aren’t wearing face coverings, per a new statewide order.
The rule comes as the World Health Organization acknowledges that airborne transmission of the virus may be a threat indoors — which could have broad implications for our daily lives.
Here’s what researchers have found about the most effective non-medical masks, and how to wear a face mask properly.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
'We're all socialists now, apparently'
The coronavirus has even local anti-tax groups reaching their hands out for big government aid under Congress' $2 trillion rescue act, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
Billions of dollars in PPP loans went to nearly 16,000 small businesses in Washington state, including some well-known eateries.
And some of the lawmakers who created the virus aid have reaped the benefits.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Washington state coronavirus hospitalizations are rising. But they’re still far below the spring peak, our analysis shows. The numbers provide a window into who’s getting infected and how that’s changed in a surge that “seriously threatens” local reopenings.
A new order took effect yesterday mandating that businesses refuse service to customers without face coverings. How did it go? In some areas, it was no big deal. But in others, where wearing masks has been less common, the day brought a "very tough" shift. If you're new to this mask thing, here's what you should know about picking one that's effective, wearing it properly, making your own and getting it clean.
Airborne transmission of the virus may be a threat indoors, the World Health Organization now says after hundreds of experts called on the agency to take a harder look at its guidance. This could have broad implications for our daily lives.
Texas surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day yesterday after reversing course on one of America's fastest reopenings. And from Texas to Oregon, churches were eager to reopen, but now they're a major source of infections.
Should all schools reopen this fall? Yes, President Donald Trump said emphatically as he accused Democrats of trying to keep them closed for political reasons. What about bringing kids back only a few days a week, as Seattle and other local districts might? That “robs students, not to mention taxpayers,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said.
Hundreds of global health experts are alarmed after the Trump administration sent a letter announcing the U.S. will withdraw from the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus crisis. A pullout would have broad ripple effects, but it might not be simple to do.
Is it safe for older adults to seek elective care? Many people are skipping it in the pandemic, but some kinds of appointments shouldn't be delayed. Patient-safety advocates recommend asking your provider some key questions and considering these factors when deciding.
What happens in a pandemic when a government allows life to carry on, largely unhindered: Sweden has become the world's cautionary tale.
Lap dances with masked strippers: Even strip clubs are adapting to the coronavirus age.
