As of Tuesday, Washington businesses are required to turn away customers who aren’t wearing face coverings, per a new statewide order.

The rule comes as the World Health Organization acknowledges that airborne transmission of the virus may be a threat indoors — which could have broad implications for our daily lives.

Here’s what researchers have found about the most effective non-medical masks, and how to wear a face mask properly.

