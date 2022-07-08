A Pew Research Center survey released Thursday shared findings that the American public’s trust in elected leaders and public health leaders plummeted as the pandemic entered its third year.

Health officials are warning of a fresh wave of infections in the U.S. driven by the most contagious COVID-19 variant. Even people who have recently recovered from the virus are susceptible to becoming ill with the BA.5 omicron subvariant, officials said.

Meanwhile, Europe is facing a new wave of COVID-19 cases, most of which have been traced to the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, according to health officials.

