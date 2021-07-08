By
 

As the coronavirus crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the contagious delta variant, the global death toll from COVID-19 marches on — and on Wednesday eclipsed 4 million.

Labor officials say the U.S. economy continues to recover. For the second straight month, American employers posted a record-high number of open jobs. In fact, jobs are opening faster than employers can fill them. As customer demand intensifies, teenagers are often coming to the rescue and filling jobs that older workers can’t — or won’t.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Japan to declare virus emergency lasting through Olympics

People pose for photo with the Olympics Rings display at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games.

At a meeting with experts Thursday morning, government officials proposed a plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo from next Monday to Aug. 22. The Summer Olympics, already delayed a year by the pandemic, begin July 23 and close Aug. 8.

The Games already will take place without foreign spectators, but the planned six-week state of emergency likely ends chances of a local audience.

Read the story here.

—Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press
Advertising

World’s Reported COVID Death Toll Passes 4 Million

The world’s known coronavirus death toll passed 4 million Thursday, a loss roughly equivalent to the population of Los Angeles, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

It took nine months for the virus to claim 1 million lives, and the pace has quickened since then. The second million were lost in 3 1/2 months, the third in three months, and the fourth in about 2 1/2 months.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, called 4 million dead a tragic milestone on Wednesday, and said the toll was continuing to mount largely because of dangerous versions of the virus and inequities in the distribution of vaccines.

As of Tuesday, seven of the 10 countries with the highest death rates relative to their populations over the past week were in South America, according to data from Johns Hopkins, and the virus has been a destabilizing force in many countries in the region.

Read the story here.

—Daniel E. Slotnik, The New York Times

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Do you need to take precautions at hotels if you're vaccinated? Most people don't, but it depends on your situation, doctors and the CDC say.

Time may be running out for students 12 and up to get vaccinated before schools reopen.

Americans are leaping into a big purge of their pandemic clothing, although some people "don't really want to wear real pants again." 

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories