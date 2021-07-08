As the coronavirus crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the contagious delta variant, the global death toll from COVID-19 marches on — and on Wednesday eclipsed 4 million.

Labor officials say the U.S. economy continues to recover. For the second straight month, American employers posted a record-high number of open jobs. In fact, jobs are opening faster than employers can fill them. As customer demand intensifies, teenagers are often coming to the rescue and filling jobs that older workers can’t — or won’t.

