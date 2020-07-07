Researchers continue to unearth more information about the novel coronavirus. Most recently, scientists are adding to the list of COVID-19 symptoms and pointing out that the virus can spread in the air.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Starting today, Washington businesses must turn you away if you’re not wearing a face covering. (Here's what researchers have found about the most effective non-medical masks.) The state confirmed 1,087 additional coronavirus cases yesterday, noting the numbers are not just from the past 24 hours.
The U.S. is on a harrowing coronavirus seesaw. Restaurant and gym doors slammed shut again yesterday as hospitals across the Sunbelt neared capacity with COVID-19 cases, and Atlanta’s mayor was stunned by her positive test. Big retailers are begging governors to mandate masks.
The CDC has added to its list of COVID-19 symptoms. Here's what's new, and our updating list of where to get tested in the Seattle area.
Two Tom Douglas restaurants are permanently closed. Bravehorse Tavern and Trattoria Cuoco are in the heart of Amazon turf, an uncertain place to be these days.
“I’m not ready to go back to restaurants. Is anyone?” New York Times restaurant critic Tejal Rao writes about the consequences we’re seeing as restaurateurs are left to make life-changing decisions that affect public health. Health officials recommend diners know the risks and take precautions. Here's our updating list of the Seattle-area restaurants offering takeout, delivery and — for those who are ready — dining-room service.
Kanye West, the Girl Scouts and hedge funds: All of them got PPP loans under the federal program that aimed to minimize layoffs at small businesses amid the pandemic. When you look at the newly released list, seven unlikely recipients jump out. High-priced law firms and lobbyists also raked in the dough.
Close contact: South Dakota's governor joined President Donald Trump on Air Force One on Friday after hugging Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, who had tested positive for the virus. Gov. Kristi Noem didn't wear a mask as she chatted with the president.
Thousands of Australians got just an hour's notice before the government banned them from leaving home. Blame is flying in the state of Victoria, a giant exception in one of the world’s most successful countries at containing the coronavirus.
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, July 6: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Seattle City Council passes 'JumpStart' tax on high salaries paid by big businesses
- 1 protester dead, 1 injured after man drives into protesters on I-5 in Seattle VIEW
- U.S. Supreme Court rules against Washington's 'faithless electors,' says states can require electors to back vote winners
- Why aren't Seattle schools more racially diverse? Look at the neighborhoods