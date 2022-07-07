The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people residing in 15 Washington counties and 24 Oregon counties resume mask-wearing on public transportation and in public indoor spaces.

Meanwhile, a U.S. policy announced on Wednesday will allow pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid, a COVID-19 pill treatment, directly to patients.

